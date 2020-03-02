John Mulaney plays a contestant with coronavirus in a 'Love is Blind' sketch for 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live/YouTube ‘SNL’ put a coronavirus twist on ‘Love is Blind.’

John Mulaney played a “Love is Blind” contestant suffering from coronavirus on “Saturday Night Live,” which he hosted for the third time on Saturday.

The latest “SNL” episode imagined contestants being quarantined for coronavirus during the Netflix reality dating show.

“They have to get to know each other in isolated windowless pods. They all share something in common, not only are they truly desperate to get married, they’re being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus,” a voiceover read.

When Mulaney’s character, who is strapped to an IV, eventually meets his “fiancée” (Ego Nwodim) in person, the pair are sprayed down with disinfectant.

The latest episode of “SNL” saw Mulaney and other comedians combine two trending topics – Netflix’s popular new reality dating show “Love is Blind” and coronavirus.

“You’re watching Netflix, we make movies too good for the theatre and now reality shows too degrading for cable,” a voiceover read on the segment.

The social experiment show, “Love is Blind” sees couples get engaged before talking face-to-face, but in this spoofed version, producers imagine contestants are quarantined in an “abandoned military base in San Diego.”

“They all share something in common, not only are they truly desperate to get married, they’re being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus,” the voiceover said.

Mulaney’s character, who is strapped to an IV, told his love interest played by Ego Nwodim that he doesn’t wash his hands and enjoys eating “exotic animal sandwiches.”

“I wish I could be there to hug you, ’cause I’m a hugger. And also I don’t wash my hands, and I put my fingers in my mouth,” Mulaney said.

SNL/YouTube John Mulaney’s character said he doesn’t wash his hands and puts his fingers in his mouth.

Other characters on the “Love is Blind: Quarantine Edition” poke fun at travellers with Heidi Gardner playing a stay-at-home mum fresh off a cruise.

“I’m an aspiring stay at home mum who loves to travel. I actually just got off a cruise, which was meant to be like five days but we ended up getting stuck on the boat for like two weeks,” Gardner said.

“Woah, I love to travel too, and I just actually got back from a work conference in China,” Gardner’s love interest responded.

“I’ve never felt this way before – just like light-headed, I have the shivers.”

Saturday Night Live/YouTube Mulaney and his love interest get sprayed down with disinfectant.

When Mulaney and Nwodim’s characters finally meet in person, two health workers dressed in hazmat suits spray them with disinfectant.

Watch the sketch in full below:

