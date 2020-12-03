John Mulaney says he was investigated by the Secret Service after making a Trump joke on 'SNL'

Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Host John Mulaney during the Monologue on Saturday, October 31, 2020

John Mulaney was investigated by the secret service after his “SNL” monologue in February.

During the monologue, Mulaney made a comedic reference about Julius Cesar being murdered by his senator and Donald Trump.

“Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely,” he said. “Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Comedian John Mulaney said the Secret Service launched an investigation into him after his political “Saturday Night Live” monologue in February.

“I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke,” he told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview on Tuesday. “And I have to say: Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Mulaney, who began his career as a writer on “SNL,” continued: “In February, I did a joke that was not about Donald Trump. The joke was about how it was a leap year, and a leap year had been started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar.

“Another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed to death by a bunch of senators because he went crazy. And I said I think that’s an interesting thing that could happen.”

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal Mulaney performing on ‘SNL.’

The Secret Service, however, didn’t find the joke very funny and took it as a reference to President Donald Trump who at the time had suggested that he would not leave office regardless if he lost the upcoming election.

But Mulaney said that he was quickly cleared of any suspicion because the Secret Service realised that he posed no real threat to the President.

“The person vetting me was very understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump,” he said. “It was an elliptical reference to him. I said I have been making jokes about him since 2007, so I have been making fun of him for 13 years. They said if it’s a joke, then I am cleared by the Secret Service.”

But Mulaney did say that when asked by Secret Service agents if he would like to provide any more information that may be of interest to the investigation, he forgot to mention that he had just rented an apartment in Washington D.C. on a one year lease because his wife was working on a project for the Smithsonian museum, which was across the street from the Secret Service building.

“It had a planned vibe to it,” he said of the unfortunate coincidence. “By the way, we all know it’s the Secret Service building, so not so secret.”

You can watch Mulaney’s interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below:

Read More:

22 things you probably never knew about ‘Saturday Night Live’

At the end of his biting ‘SNL’ monologue, Dave Chappelle encourages America ‘to find a way to forgive each other’

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All 155 cast members in ‘Saturday Night Live’ history

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.