Photographer Captures Horrific Scenes On The Ground In Ebola-Ridden Liberia

John Moore/Getty Images Efforts to quarantine areas of Monrovia have turned violent in recent days.

The current Ebola outbreak in West Africa is the most severe outbreak of Ebola ever, affecting 3,069 people and killing 1,552, the vast majority of whom are in the small African country of Liberia.

Extreme poverty, poor sanitation, a lack of adequate medical equipment, and a distrustful public have made containing the disease difficult for the Liberian government.

The scene has been made more horrific by Liberia’s decision to create quarantines in some outlying districts of Monrovia, which has incited protests among Liberians.

Getty photographer John Moore has been in Liberia for the last two weeks, documenting the government’s efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

