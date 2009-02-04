John Meriwether Launching Another Fund

Who says there are no third acts in American life? John Meriwether, who has already experienced one blowup since the Long Term Capital Management blowup, is trying to raise yet another fund. According to the Journal, the new fund could either be part of his existing firm JWM Partners, or via a totally new company. Despite his history of blowups, we think he’ll be able to raise the money. And besides, past performance is no guarantee of future returns.



