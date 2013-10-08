Star CNBC Producer John Melloy Leaving To Become CEO Of Social Finance Service Stocktwits

Here’s an interesting move in the world of financial media…

CNBC Executive Producer John Melloy — a star who’s been at CNBC for over 7 years — is leaving the financial network to be the CEO of Stocktwits, according a source familiar with the matter.

Melloy has been in charge of CNBC’s Halftime Report as well as the very successful show Fast Money.

Stocktwits — which was founded by Howard Lindzon — was an early player in social finance. It consists of an avid community of traders constantly tweeting ideas and news, as well as a network of highly respected finance blogs. Lindzon, we’re told, will be moving from the CEO role to Chairman.

When reached for comment, Melloy told BI: “I look forward to the opportunity at Stocktwits. It’s already an incredible company. I’m joining it at a great time.”

As for his time at CNBC, he says: “CNBC was an amazing experience. This was my decision.”

