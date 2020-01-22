John McEnroe pledged to donate $1,000 to bushfire relief for every set Nick Kyrgios wins during the rest of the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images)

US tennis star John McEnroe pledged to donate $1.000 to bushfire relief efforts for every set Nick Kyrgios wins for the rest of the 2020 Australian Open.

McEnroe made the announcement on Tuesday after Kyrgios beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Kyrgios also previously pledged to donate $200 for every ace he hits across all events in the summer.

Another tennis player has pledged their support for bushfire relief efforts.

McEnroe made the announcement during his interview with Kyrgios’ on the court at Melbourne Arena, where Kyrgios has just defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“I just want to say that from this point forward I was to donate $1,000 to the bushfire relief fund for every set you win the rest of the tournament,” McEnroe said, followed by the applause of fans in the grandstands.

Kyrgios was visibly touched by the gesture and encouraged the crowd to cheer louder.

On New Years Day, Kyrgios called on Tennis Australia to do an exhibition match before the Australian Open to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts. He then pledged to donate $200 for every ace he hits across all events in the summer.

Following his pledge, several other tennis stars joined in to donate money per ace, including Samantha Stosur, Alex De Minaur, John Millman and Petra Kvitova. Stosur has since been knocked out of the tournament and de Minaur had to withdraw from the Open because of an abdominal injury.

Tennis Australia held up the request from Kyrgios by hosting an Australian Open Rally for Relief at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 15 January. All funds raised from the event will be donated to bushfire relief.

