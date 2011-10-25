Artificial Intelligence Pioneer John McCarthy Has Died

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The tech world has lost a brilliant mind with the passing of John McCarthy.He invented LISP, an early computer programming language still in use today, and coined the term “artificial intelligence,” receiving the Turing Award in 1971 for his work in AI.



McCarthy died on Monday after working as a professor at Stanford for nearly 40 years.

Read his obituary at Wired >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.