John McCain's explanation for why he doesn't use email is absolute gold

AP Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona).

Sen. John McCain (R-McCain) just gave a candid reply for why he doesn’t use email.

According to a National Journal report published Wednesday, McCain said he might angrily fire off missives he ends up regretting later.

“I don’t email at all,” McCain said. “I have other people and I tell them to email because I am just always worried I might say something. I am not the most calm and reserved person, you know? I am afraid I might email something that in retrospect I wish I hadn’t.”

McCain is sometimes known for speaking his mind when he is frustrated with others. At a January Senate committee hearing, for example, he told some hecklers, “Get out of here, you low-life scum.”

The National Journal article was focused on Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton’s ongoing email controversy. A Monday night report in The New York Times revealed Clinton exclusively used a private email while serving as secretary of state, which reportedly violated federal guidelines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.