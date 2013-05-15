JOHN MCCAIN: We Have To Destroy The Current Cable System Because It's Way Too Expensive

John McCain was on Bloomberg TV talking about his crusade to break up the way cable and satellite TV currently operate.



McCain wants pay-TV providers to offer consumers a-la carte channel options. Instead of being forced to pay $100 for 100+ channels, he thinks consumers should be able to pick a handful of channels and pay a much lower price.

On Bloomberg, he said he’s expecting an “all out drive” by cable and content companies to break up his legislation.

McCain singled out ESPN as the “most egregious” offender in the entire system. He says its unfair that people that don’t like sports are forced to pay $5 each month for ESPN.

McCain framed the issue as being about the elderly, saying that many are living on a fixed income. As cable prices continue to rise at 6% per year, people whose fixed income is only up 1% per year are going to be squeezed.

Here’s the full interview:

