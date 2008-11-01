John McCain: I'm Very Happy With My 17% Odds On Intrade

As we noted this morning, John McCain has staged something of a comeback on Intrade this week. After a 40% surge in his odds, he now has a 17% chance of winning.



One-in-six odds five days away from the election might be depressing to some candidates, but apparently not John McCain. He told Larry Kudlow this morning that that he is “so happy” and “very optimistic” about his relative standing.

I AM SO HAPPY WE ARE WHERE WE ARE. I SEE A LEVEL OF ENTHUSIASM OUT HERE IN THIS CAMPAIGN, LARRY, THAT IS REMARKABLE. I HAVEN’T SEEN THIS LEVEL OF ENTHUSIASM BEFORE. I’M VERY OPTIMISTIC, AND WE’RE COMING FROM BEHIND. I’M THE UNDERDOG. THAT’S WHERE WE ALWAYS LIKE TO BE, BUT WE ARE WITHIN MARGIN WHERE WE ARE, MY FRIENDS, AND I’M VERY HAPPY WHERE WE ARE.

