John McCain blasts Trump: 'There are no excuses' for his 'offensive and demeaning comments'

Sen. John McCain blasted Donald Trump on Friday after a 2005 audio and video clip surfaced that showed the Republican presidential nominee making vulgar comments about women.

“There are no excuses for Donald Trump’s offensive and demeaning comments,” the Republican senator from Arizona said in a statement. “No woman should ever be victimized by this kind of inappropriate behaviour. He alone bears the burden of his conduct and alone should suffer the consequences.”

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has said that he supports Trump for president, but this isn’t the first time he’s had to distance himself from the nominee. He also slammed Trump in August after Trump criticised Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan.

The latest controversy started late Friday afternoon when The Washington Post published an audio and video clip that was recorded aboard a bus as Trump was arriving on the set of “Days of Our Lives” to tape a segment for his upcoming cameo on the soap opera. The recording was picked up by a hot mic.

Trump is heard boasting to television personality Billy Bush about being able to “grab” women “by the p—-” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.” He also made other lewd remarks.

Since the recording surfaced, several prominent Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump said in the statement. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologise if anyone was offended.”

