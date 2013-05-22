John McCain To Tim Cook: 'Why The Hell Do I Have To Keep Updating Apps On My iPhone?'

Senator John McCain just interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company’s taxes and offshore profits.



But the kicker came at the end, when McCain stopped his line of questioning by asking, “Why the hell do I have to keep updating apps on my iPhone?”

McCain does have a point. It’s really annoying to pop open the App Store every time there’s a new update. We wish iPhones worked more like Android phones in that respect, letting you update apps automatically.

