Finished Fighting In Libya, The US Looks To Syria

Photo: AP

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Jordan Sunday, Senator John McCain laid out the possibility that military intervention in Syria might be next now that the Libyan intervention is through.Breitbart reports that McCain said, “Now that military operations in Libya are ending, there will be renewed focus on what practical military operations might be considered to protect civilian lives in Syria.”



McCain, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee said Bashar al-Assad’s “regime should not consider that it can get away with mass murder.” And that Qaddafi, “made that mistake and it cost him everything.”

By UN estimates more than 3,000 people have been killed in Syria since March, including 187 children.

McCain concluded by saying “dark forces in this region, especially in Iran, are working harder than ever to hijack the promise of what many are calling Arab Spring.”

The US and Jordan signed a $250 million loan agreement Sunday to bolster Jordan’s economy.

