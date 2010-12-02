John McCain Slams NYT For Publishing WikiLeaks Documents

In an interview with Daily Beast’s Howard Kurtz, Senator John McCain blames the New York Times for the spiraling WikiLeaks dump controversy, saying that the Times “degree of respectability” should have made it think twice about publishing the cache of leaked documents.



Like Hillary Clinton, McCain called the disclosure “harmful to the United States of America and our national security interests.”

Another thing that McCain thinks might be harmful to the U.S.’s security interests? The potential repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.

The Marine commandant is opposed to [dropping] Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. I know for a fact the other three service chiefs have serious reservations.”

However, McCain got the most fired up on the subject of North Korea, accusing the U.S. of “propping up the most brutal and repressive regime on the face of the earth today” (the U.S. gave North Korea $1 billion in food and energy assistance over the last 15 years).

North Korea is a Third World, third-rate nation that we’d pay no attention to unless they had nuclear weapons. To think they’re going to give that up is just damned foolishness.

Click here to read the entire interview from The Daily Beast >

Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.