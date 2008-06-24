John McCain's Plan To Save World: $300 Million Cash Prize

NY Times: In the 18th century the British offered a £20,000 prize to anyone who figured out how to calculate longitude. More recently, Netflix offered a million dollars for improving movie recommendations on its site. Now Senator John McCain is suggesting a new national prize: He said here Monday that if elected president he would offer $300 million to anyone who could build a better car battery.



“I…propose we inspire the ingenuity and resolve of the American people,” Mr. McCain said, “by offering a $300 million prize for the development of a battery package that has the size, capacity, cost and power to leapfrog the commercially available plug-in hybrids or electric cars.”

He said the winner should deliver power at 30 per cent of current costs. “That’s one dollar, one dollar, for every man, woman and child in the U.S. — a small price to pay for helping to break the back of our oil dependency,” he said.

More on nytimes.com>

Why is McCain a fan of this plan? Because it allows him to support the environment without criticising oil companies. But, John, the population clock on census.gov says there are more than 304 million Americans, so shoudn’t the winner get $304 million?

