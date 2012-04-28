McCain Is Outraged That Obama Politicized 9/11, But He Did The Same Thing

John McCain is outraged this afternoon. The Republican National Committee, appropriately, sends along this email: a statement from John McCain on “President Obama’s decision to politicize Osama bin Laden’s death.”



It’s scathing.

“Shame on Barack Obama for diminishing the memory of September 11th and the killing of Osama bin Laden by turning it into a cheap political attack ad,” McCain says in the statement. “This is the same President who once criticised Hillary Clinton for invoking bin Laden ‘to score political points.'”

Which is fine. He did criticise Hillary Clinton for that four years ago.

But to feign outrage over the politicization of this goes against some of the moves he pulled during his own 2008 campaign against Barack Obama.

After all, he did it himself, like when he played the “keep us safe” card and said Barack Obama was the “perfect manifestation of a September 10 mindset.”

Sometimes, he had other powerful Republicans play the card for him. Like then-President George W. Bush, who did so on the grandest of stages at the Republican National Convention late in the summer of 2008. Here is what Bush said then:

My fellow citizens, we live in a dangerous world. And we need a president who understands the lessons of September 11, 2001: that to protect America, we must stay on the offence, stop attacks before they happen, and not wait to be hit again. The man we need is John McCain.

Back to the present. Today, McCain says:

“This is the same President who said, after bin Laden was dead, that we shouldn’t ‘spike the ball’ after the touchdown. And now Barack Obama is not only trying to score political points by invoking Osama bin Laden, he is doing a shameless end-zone dance to help himself get reelected.

“No one disputes that the President deserves credit for ordering the raid, but to politicize it in this way is the height of hypocrisy.”

