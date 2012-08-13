JOHN MCCAIN: Paul Ryan Is 'Also A Bold Choice,' Just Like Sarah Palin

Getty



Former Republican presidential nominee and Sen. John McCain said Sunday that Paul Ryan is “also a bold choice” for Mitt Romney, much like Sarah Palin was for his campaign in 2008.“I think that in this case, it is also a bold choice,” McCain said on Fox News Sunday. “And I think it’s a good match up because of Paul Ryan’s ability to carry a Romney agenda though the Congress of the United States.”

“I’m still proud of my running mate,” McCain said. “I’m proud of Sarah and her family, and I’m proud of the work that we did.”

Palin has always been a controversial selection for McCain, and guest host John Roberts asked him if Ryan had the ability to overshadow the ticket, something that McCain admitted was a problem for his ticket.

“I had that problem,” McCain said, laughing. “I don’t think that’s the case. I think that this is a team that understands the challenges that we face. They obviously have very good chemistry between the two of them.”

