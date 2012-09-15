John McCain Gets In A Shouting Match With Sean Hannity: 'You Were Wrong About Libya'

Courtesy of Fox News



President Obama has found somewhat of an unlikely ally over the past few days in Sen. John McCain.Last night, McCain found himself in an argument with conservative Fox News anchor Sean Hannity over the state of Libya after the escalating violence in the country this week left the country’s U.S. Ambassador, Chris Stevens, dead.

Hannity remarked that he “predicted with pinpoint accuracy” that Egypt — the other country involved in violent protests this week — would become a terrorist-supporting state in transitioning.

Here’s Hannity’s long-winded question to McCain:

“How is it that Sean Hannity and a few others of us out here predicted with pinpoint accuracy that the Muslim Brotherhood would be in charge in Egypt? Their first task when they took over the Parliament was to declare Israel, our closest ally, their enemy — their No. 1 enemy.

“How is it that the administration with all their intelligence and the CIA — how is it that they didn’t see this coming? They kept telling the American people, this is democracy. I don’t view the Muslim Brotherhood as democracy. They want Sharia law implemented now in Egypt.”

McCain shot back with a stern tone, saying it was “not clear that that’s true.” McCain then turned the subject to Libya, where he said Hannity and others at Fox had been wrong.

Here’s the tense exchange:

Also, it was you and people on Fox that said in Libya, “We didn’t know who they were — and let’s not help these people. They had an election and they elected moderates. They rejected Islamists. And yes, there are al-Qaeda factors and there are extremists in Libya today, but the Libyan people are friends of ours, and they support us, and they support democracy. So you were wrong about — you were wrong about Libya.

I don’t think I was wrong about Libya at all,” Hannity shot back.

“I know you were. They had a free and fair election, and a democratic non-Islamic government was elected. So you were wrong.”

After launching back into a diatribe about Egypt and the attacks, Hannity seemed a bit betrayed.

“Frankly, Senator, I would think you’re with me on this,” he told McCain.

“I am not taking the side of the administration,” McCain said in response. “I am saying that the largest nation in the Arab world is something we have to carefully calibrate our actions with. Thanks.”

Despite saying he wasn’t taking the side of the administration, this is the second time in two days McCain has sided more with Obama’s position on a contentious issue.

On Thursday, McCain defended Obama as the president was taking heat for not explicitly endorsing Egypt as an ally.

Here’s video of McCain’s appearance on Hannity, courtesy of Mediaite:



