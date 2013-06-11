John McCain Thanks Apple For Fixing His Number One Complaint With The iPhone

Today Apple announced iOS 7, its new operating system for iPhones and iPads.



One of the features of the new OS allows your apps to update automatically. That means you won’t get that annoying badge on the App Store icon that prompts you to update your apps.

Senator John McCain is pretty happy about that.

Here’s a tweet he sent out this afternoon:

Thanks to Tim Cook for the automatic iphone app updates! #apple #wwdc — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2013

A little background: McCain interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook a few weeks ago about Apple’s tax practices. McCain ended his line of questioning with a joke: “Why the hell do I have to keep updating apps on my iPhone all the time?”

Maybe Cook took the advice to heart.

