John McCain: 'I'm ashamed of my country'

AP Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona).

Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) didn’t mince words when he was asked about America’s approach to Ukraine on Sunday.

“This is a shameful chapter. I’m ashamed of my country. I’m ashamed of my president. And I’m ashamed of myself,” McCain said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

McCain, a former presidential candidate, strongly believes the US should be providing weapons to Ukraine’s government, which is battling Russian-backed separatists. Germany’s government said Monday it is “extremely worried” that a comprehensive cease-fire has not been honored as some fighting continues in the embattled region along the Ukrainian-Russian border.

“Honestly, it’s terrible. the Ukrainians aren’t asking for American boots on the ground. That’s not the question here. They’re asking for weapons to defend themselves. And they are being slaughtered. And their army’s military is being shattered,” McCain said. “It is really, really, heartbreaking.”

Watch McCain’s “Face the Nation” interview below.

NOW WATCH: 11 Facts That Show How Different Russia Is From The Rest Of The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.