Watch John McCain Blow Up At Protesters Heckling Henry Kissinger -- 'Get Out Of Here, You Low-Life Scum'

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain kicked protesters out of his budget hearing Thursday, calling them “low-life scum.”

The upheaval came after members of an anti-war group calling itself Code Pink approached the witness table, where former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger, Madeleine Albright and George P. Shultz were testifying.

The protesters carried signs calling Kissinger, 91, a war criminal.

“Get out of here, you low-life scum,” McCain said.

Capitol Police removed the protesters from the room. The hearing was the third in a series in which the Arizona Republican has called luminaries from the foreign policy world to share their experiences with the panel.

