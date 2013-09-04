Watch John McCain Rip A Fox News Host For His Criticism Of A Syrian Rebel's Chant

In his media tour Tuesday morning, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) ripped into Fox News host Brian Kilmeade for his criticism of a Syrian rebel’s chanting of “Allahu Akbar.”

On “Fox & Friends,” Kilmeade told McCain — who has been a constant advocate for U.S. intervention in Syria — that he had concerns over the Syrian rebels’ alleged “ties to extremists.” Kilmeade played a clip of an explosion on government-held territory in Syria, after which a rebel shouts, “Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar!”

“I have a problem helping those people screaming that after a hit,” Kilmeade said.

McCain, clearly annoyed, shot back immediately at Kilmeade.

“Would you have a problem with an American person saying, ‘Thank God! Thank God!?'” McCain said.

“That’s what they’re saying. Come on! Of course they’re Muslims. But they’re moderates, and I guarantee you they are moderates. I know them and I’ve been with them. For someone to say, ‘Allahu Akbar’ is about as offensive as someone saying, ‘Thank God.'”

Here’s the clip of McCain’s appearance on Fox (the relevant part starts around the 3:00 mark):

Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>

(Via ThinkProgress)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.