15 Examples Of Government Pork That Are Driving John McCain Crazy

Gus Lubin
After studying the new omnibus appropriations bill for a single afternoon, John McCain identified at least 6,488 blatant pieces of pork (via Drudge).

McCain delivered the following statement yesterday evening:

“Mr. President, at 12:15 p.m. this afternoon, my office received a copy of the omnibus appropriations bill. It is 1,924 pages long and contains the funding for all 12 of the annual appropriations bills for a grand total of over $1.1 Trillion. It is important to note that the 1,924 pages is only the legislative language and does not include the thousands of pages of report language which contain the details of the billions of dollars in earmarks and, I’m sure, countless policy riders. In the short time I’ve had to review this massive piece of legislation – I’ve identified approximately 6,488 earmarks totaling nearly $8.3 billion.

This from a Congress that was enthusiastically discussing a ban on earmarks last week.

$277,000 for potato pest management in Wisconsin

$246,000 for bovine tuberculosis in Michigan and Minnesota

$522,000 for cranberry and blueberry disease and breeding in New Jersey

$500,000 for oyster safety in Florida

$349,000 for swine waste management in North Carolina (pork?)

$413,000 for peanut research in Alabama

$247,000 for virus free wine grapes in Washington

$208,000 beaver management in North Carolina

$94,000 for blackbird management in Louisiana

$165,000 for maple syrup research in Vermont

$235,000 for noxious weed management in Nevada

$100,000 for the Edgar Allen Poe Cottage Visitor's centre in New York

$300,000 for the Polynesian Voyaging Society in Hawaii

$400,000 for solar parking canopies and plug-in electric stations in Kansas

And the most outrageous: $727,000 to compensate ranchers in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan whenever endangered wolves eat their cattle

Says McCain: As my colleagues know, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's grey Wolf program is under intense scrutiny for wasting millions of taxpayer dollars every year to 'recover' endangered wolves that are now overpopulating the West and Midwest. My State of Arizona has a similar wolf program but ranchers in my state aren't getting $727,000 in this bill.

