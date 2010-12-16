15 Examples Of Government Pork That Are Driving John McCain Crazy

After studying the new omnibus appropriations bill for a single afternoon, John McCain identified at least 6,488 blatant pieces of pork (via Drudge).



McCain delivered the following statement yesterday evening:

“Mr. President, at 12:15 p.m. this afternoon, my office received a copy of the omnibus appropriations bill. It is 1,924 pages long and contains the funding for all 12 of the annual appropriations bills for a grand total of over $1.1 Trillion. It is important to note that the 1,924 pages is only the legislative language and does not include the thousands of pages of report language which contain the details of the billions of dollars in earmarks and, I’m sure, countless policy riders. In the short time I’ve had to review this massive piece of legislation – I’ve identified approximately 6,488 earmarks totaling nearly $8.3 billion.“

This from a Congress that was enthusiastically discussing a ban on earmarks last week.

