John McCain Does Some Serious Grandstanding

Why is this financial meltdown taking so long to get through Congress? Because John McCain is out on the campaign trail, instead of in Washington, taking the helm. But don’t worry, that’s all about to change, because he’s suspending his campaign to “FORGE A CONSENSUS” in Washington.



Holy cow.

McCain would also like to delay Friday’s debate with Obama so he can figure what the hell is going on focus his efforts on solving this financial meltdown. Obama for his part doesn’t seem to think cancelling the debate is necessary. His fellow Democrats have his back:

Some Democrats reacted skeptically to Mr. McCain’s surprise announcement, charging that it seemed like a political ploy to try to gain the confidence of voters concerned about the economy.

“What, does McCain think the Senate will still be working at 9 p.m. Friday?” Gov. Ed Rendell of Pennsylvania said in an interview, referring to the scheduled start time of the debate. “I think this is all political — I wish McCain had shown the same concern when he didn’t show up in the Senate to vote on the extension of the renewable energy tax credit.”

