John McCain Easily Crushes Tea Party Opponent

Joe Weisenthal
johnmccain hiding tbi

Score one for the establishment.

Last night in Arizona, John McCain easily sailed to renomination, crushing opponent JD Hayworth, a conservative talk radio host and former Congressman, who claimed the mantle of the Tea Party due to his strong views on immigration.

According to POLITICO, McCain — who hasn’t always been that popular in Arizona, and who had to tack hard to the right during the primary — won in every county and won by about 2-1.

While the GOP will definitely have a good November, it remains to be seen how strong the radical elemant of the party will be.

A question we asked last night: What are the odds that a seriously motivated crew will enter Congress and actually refused to raise the debt ceiling?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

deficit home-us