John McCain Easily Crushes Tea Party Opponent

Score one for the establishment.



Last night in Arizona, John McCain easily sailed to renomination, crushing opponent JD Hayworth, a conservative talk radio host and former Congressman, who claimed the mantle of the Tea Party due to his strong views on immigration.

According to POLITICO, McCain — who hasn’t always been that popular in Arizona, and who had to tack hard to the right during the primary — won in every county and won by about 2-1.

While the GOP will definitely have a good November, it remains to be seen how strong the radical elemant of the party will be.

A question we asked last night: What are the odds that a seriously motivated crew will enter Congress and actually refused to raise the debt ceiling?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.