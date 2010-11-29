John McCain Compares Sarah Palin To Ronald Reagan

To the extent that, similar to Reagan, Sarah Palin is also considered by some to be divisive. No word on whether McCain believes she is equally electable. From this morning’s State of the Union:



“I think anybody that has the visibility that Sarah has is obviously going to have some divisiveness,” McCain said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I remember that a guy named Ronald Reagan used to be viewed by some as divisive.”

The former Republican presidential nominee called Palin “an incredible force in the American political arena” and said she’s “keeping her options open.”

“I think she’s doing great job,” McCain told CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Candy Crowley. “I think she’s motivating our base. I think she had a positive impact on the last election and I’m proud of her.”

Mind you, should he ever answer differently he’d have to explain why he tapped her for VP in the first place. Watch the video clip at Real Clear Politics.

Palin, herself, has previously used Ronald Reagan as a point of comparison: during a Fox News Sunday segment last month Palin countered Karl Rove’s criticism that her reality show was not very presidential by pointing out Reagan had once starred in ‘Bedtime for Bonzo.’

