John McCain Blasts 'Low-Life Scum' Protesters At Senate Hearing

Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) was left fuming mad after hecklers disrupted a congressional hearing on Thursday.

“Get out of here you low-life scum,” McCain snapped at one point.

According to ABC News, the protesters, who were affiliated with the liberal activist group Code Pink, swarmed behind former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as he arrived for a Senate hearing on national security.

“Arrest Henry Kissinger for war crimes!” the protesters chanted, apparently upset at the Nixon administration official for his role in the Vietnam War.

But McCain, a Vietnam veteran, had no interest in their criticism.

“You’re going to have to shut up, or I’m going to have you arrested,” he told them.

McCain also apologised to Kissinger for allowing their “despicable” interruption to occur.

“I’ve been a member of this committee for many years, and I have never seen anything as disgraceful, and outrageous, and despicable as the last demonstration that just took place,” he said. “From all of my colleagues, I’d like to apologise for allowing such disgraceful behaviour towards a man who served his country with the greatest distinction. I apologise profusely.”

