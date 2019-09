Don’t know what else anyone’s watching on Hulu, but they finally have the SNL thing down. And SNL, Letterman, and other shows have become must-stops for candidates who need to show everyone they can poke fun at themselves.

Here, John McCain comes off the way he wishes he had the whole campaign.



