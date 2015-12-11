John McCain and Al Franken face off in funny mock-NFL debate

Senators John McCain and Al Franken set actual politics aside for a few minutes to participate in a sketch “debate” over their home-state football teams as the lead-in for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game.

The broadcast for the game, featuring the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, began with a faux “Face the (Football) Nation” debate featuring the two senators and hosted by Bob Schieffer.

About the only thing the two can agree on is that they are friends. That, and Franken never picks up the check when the two are vacationing together.

Here is the video via the NFL Network.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This is why the Golden State Warriors are so hard to beat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.