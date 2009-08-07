McCain, 10 Other Senators Diss The Climate Bill

Before the Senate takes its summer break, a handful of Senators are taking a chance to trash the climate bill.



A group of moderate Senators wrote a letter to Barack Obama telling him that they cannot support the climate bill unless it’s further weakend ease the burden of cap and trade policies. Seperately, John McCain ripped the bill while talking to Stephen Moore at the Wall Street Journal.

The 10 senators who signed the letter were Evan Bayh of Indiana; Sherrod Brown of Ohio; Robert C. Byrd and John D. Rockefeller IV of West Virginia; Bob Casey and Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania; Russ Feingold of Wisconsin; Al Franken of Minnesota; and Carl Levin and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

According to the NYT, this is what they want:

They called for transition aid for energy-intensive manufacturers in the form of rebates on their energy costs; negotiation of a strong international agreement on emissions; programs to monitor emissions in other countries; and significant financing for clean energy technology.

The authors also proposed “border adjustments,” tariffs, on goods from countries that do not agree to an international program for carbon dioxide reductions. The House bill gives the president the power to impose such penalties on goods from countries that do not adhere to an international climate change regime.

We’re pretty sure most of those things are already in the climate bill, so maybe this is just blustery talk to help them as they head home for a recess.

Over at the Wall Street Journal, John McCain takes a harder stance, saying, “this 1,400-page bill is a farce. They bought every industry off—steel mills, agriculture, utilities…I am opposed to it entirely, because it does damage to those of us who believe that we need to act in a rational fashion about climate change.”

UPDATE: Senator Franken’s rep took issue with out earlier assesment that the Senators were saying “No Thanks” to the climate bill, emailing us to say: At no point did we oppose, or say “no thanks,” to the climate bill. In fact, the letter states clearly that “climate change is a reality and the world can not afford inaction.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.