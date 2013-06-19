John McAfee Explains How To Uninstall His Anti-Virus Software In This Brilliant Parody

John McAfee, the founder of the popular anti-virus program who famously went into hiding from Belize’s government several months ago, has a new parody video that explains how to uninstall McAfee from your computer.



We first spotted the video on Reddit, and have clue why it was even made or who made it. But it’s simply brilliant and self-aware. Words can’t do it justice.

Warning! There’s a lot of salty language.

