John McAfee Explains How To Uninstall His Anti-Virus Software In This Brilliant Parody

John McAfee, the founder of the popular anti-virus program who famously went into hiding from Belize’s government¬†several months ago, has a new parody video that explains how to uninstall McAfee from your computer.¬†



We first spotted the video on Reddit, and have clue why it was even made or who made it. But it’s simply brilliant and self-aware. Words can’t do it justice.

Warning! There’s a lot of salty language.

