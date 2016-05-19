John McAfee's mysterious new company is going wild

Shares of the mysterious company soon to be headed by John McAfee are whipsawing around Wednesday.

Tiny MGT Capital is down about 10%, after opening trading with a double digit gain and then dropping by nearly 35%.

The stock has gone wild after the company this month pivoted from mobile gaming to cybersecurity, bringing McAfee on board as Chairman and CEO and acquiring another company.

McAfee is the founder of the antivirus software company that bears his name, though he hasn’t been involved with that company for some time.

On Wednesday it announced another investment — for a stake in a tiny drugmaker that ostensibly has nothing to do with cybersecurity.

MGT was the most traded stock in the US Wednesday, with over 60 million shares changing hands. The small firm had seen its stock jump more than 1000% in the past week.

There’s a long and interesting timeline related to the stock before the moves in the past week. Here’s the full breakdown:

Business Insider contacted McAfee on Tuesday, who said he was approached by MGT Technologies in 2015 regarding a possible investment in some of McAfee’s cybersecurity ventures.

The offer to come on as CEO and pivot the company from gaming to cybersecurity was made by representatives of MGT just over a month ago, according to McAfee.

When asked if he knew of Brauser’s investment or legal troubles McAfee said “I knew nothing about that.” He added that “If people think the cybersecurity focus is a scam, then just look at my background.”

Brauser was not immediately available for comment.

