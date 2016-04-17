ASSAULT RIFLES AND BATH SALTS -- John McAfee tells the inside story behind his outrageous viral video

Eccentric software developer John McAfee recently stopped by Business Insider to discuss a range of topics. We asked him to give us the backstory of an outrageous comedy video he posted on YouTube.

McAfee said it was a satirical response to the press he was getting at the time after fleeing the country of Belize after a confrontation with police.

