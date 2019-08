?

Eccentric software tycoon and Libertarian presidential candidate John McAfee criticises both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, saying their lack of expertise on cybersecurity makes them unqualified to lead the country.

Produced by Lamar Salter



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.