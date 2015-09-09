Cybersecurity legend John McAfee is running for president

Antivirus software expert and former fugitive John McAfee has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president, The Hill reports.

McAfee filed the paperwork Tuesday. “I am founding a new party yet to be announced,” McAfee said in the filing.

McAfee campaign director Kyle Sandler confirmed the paperwork’s authenticity to The Hill on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, McAfee announced he may be running for president.

Though he was born in the UK and his mother is British, his father is American. The dual British-American citizen could still qualify.

“I cannot confirm the rumours that I am running for president in 2016,” McAfee said in his Facebook post. “My advisors and I will decide in the next few days.” On Tuesday, McAfee tweeted out an image of an American flag superimposed over a picture of his face. He later deleted the tweet.

However, the same image now exists on mcafee16.com, a website apparently dedicated to McAfee’s bid for president. The website includes links to McAfee 2016 Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

“I personally am still in a quandary about whether to run myself or find someone else for my party,” McAfee told WIRED on Tuesday. “My advisors are pressing me to run.”

