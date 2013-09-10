The Rumours Of His Death Are Bunk -- John McAfee Is Alive And Well

Dylan Love

Indymedia Ireland is incorrectly reporting John McAfee, the entrepreneur who made the famous anti-virus software that bares his same name has died.

Reporter Kimberly McGee writes that “It is believed that McAfee died as a result of a suspected cocaine and alcohol fuelled binge.”

But this isn’t so. McAfee let everyone know via his Twitter page. So ignore all this “John McAfee is dead” talk.

Screen Shot 2013 09 09 at 4.58.59 PMScreenshot

