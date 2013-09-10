The Rumours Of His Death Are Bunk -- John McAfee Is Alive And Well

Indymedia Ireland is incorrectly reporting John McAfee, the entrepreneur who made the famous anti-virus software that bares his same name has died.
Reporter Kimberly McGee writes that “It is believed that McAfee died as a result of a suspected cocaine and alcohol fuelled binge.”
But this isn’t so. McAfee let everyone know via his Twitter page. So ignore all this “John McAfee is dead” talk.
