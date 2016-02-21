John McAfee explains why an iPhone backdoor is a terrible idea

With the FBI demanding that Apple decrypt the iPhone of the San Bernardino terrorist, security expert John McAfee believe that creating a backdoor into iOS could have dire consequences.

Produced by Darren Weaver. Original Reporting by Steve Kovach.

