JOHN MCAFEE: Why downloading free apps is dangerous

Eccentric software tycoon John McAfee dropped by Business Insider to talk about what he views as the biggest threat to the United States: cyber warfare.
McAfee, who is currently running for president as a member of the Libertarian party, shared his insights on the danger of downloading free applications onto smartphones.
Produced by Graham Flanagan
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:
25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.