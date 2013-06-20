This Story Proves John McAfee Was The King Of Working Smarter, Not Harder

John McAfee is back in the news with the release of this parody video on how to uninstall McAfee antivirus software.



Even if you’re unfamiliar with him, you can easily tell that McAfee is quite a character within the first 30 seconds of the video. Sex, drugs, guns – all of these are in easy reach. And considering his colourful history, why shouldn’t they be?

Check out this paragraph from an old article in The Register:

“The British-born McAfee recounts that from 1971 to 1982 (when he was employed by UNIVAC and Computer Sciences Corporation to write software), 99 per cent of his income came from smuggling and selling drugs. He describes himself as a terrible programmer who hired the best coders he could find and stayed out of their hair.”

If he’s as “terrible” a programmer as he says, then outsourcing other people to do his work for him, while maybe unethical, was pretty smart. It freed him up to pursue the drug trade, after all.

If you want to get up to speed on the surreal story of John McAfee, you can always wait until the movie comes out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.