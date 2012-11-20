Now John McAfee Says He Has Disguised Himself As A Guatemalan Street Vendor With A Limp

John McAfee

Software millionaire John McAfee – on the run from Belize’s police – has disguised himself as a Guatemalan street seller and a drunk German, he has claimed on his blog.Last Saturday, software millionaire John McAfee told The Daily Telegraph in an exclusive interview that to reveal any disguise he wore while on the run from the police “would be foolish.”



But Mr McAfee, 67, who is wanted for questioning about the murder of his neighbour in Belize, appears to have changed his mind, detailing the long and bizarre process of disguising himself as a Central American street seller with a limp on his personal blog.

In two separate posts today, he describes dying his beard, mutilating his nose with a “shaved tampon”, darkening his skin with shoe polish and convincing a reporter from the Associated Press that he was a poor Guatemalan who sold dolphin carvings for a living.

He wrote: “The first day I coloured my full beard and my hair light grey- almost white. I darkened the skin of my face, neck and hands carefully with shoe polish and put on an LA Saints baseball cap with the brim facing backwards and tufts of the front of my hair sticking out unkempt through the band.

“I stuffed my cheeks with chewed bubble gum stuck to the outside of my upper and lower molars – making my face appear much fatter. I darkened and browned my front teeth.

“I stuffed a shaved down tampon deep into my right nostril and died the tip dark brown – giving my nose an awkward, lopsided, disgusting appearance.

“I put on a pair of ragged brown pants with holes patched and darned. I wore an old, ragged long sleeve shirt. I donned an old Guatemalan style sarape and toted a bag containing a variety of Guatemalan woven goods.”

Mr McAfee then recounts walking down to the beach and trying to sell small wooden figurines to reporters and tourists in broken English.

He wrote: “I adjusted my posture so that I appeared a good six inches shorter than my actual height and slowly walked up and down the beach with a pronounced limp, pushing an old single speed bicycle and peddling my wares to tourists and reporters using a broken English with a heavy Spanish accent.

“On my second day, while peddling small wooden carvings, I nearly sold a dolphin carving to an Associated Press reporter standing at the edge of my dock.”

Mr McAfee, who lived in a $1.5 million beachside villa on the island of Ambergris Caye off the Belize coast, has repeatedly denied shooting dead his neighbour Gregory Viant Faull, 52, a retired American builder from Florida, a week ago.

Officials say the poisoning of four of Mr McAfee’s dogs may be linked to the murder of Faull, who lived 100 metres down the beach.

Mr Faull had previously complained about McAfee’s attitude and his dogs.

Mr McAfee told Wired magazine last week that he fears police will kill or torture him, but police say they just want to talk to him about the killing.

Mr McAfee has kept watch at his property, according to the blog, and claimed to observe the police enter his home seven times.

His street seller outfit was not the only disguise Mr McAfee has attempted. He also dressed as a drunk German tourist, sporting “a partially bandaged face and wearing speedo swimming trunks and a distasteful, oversized Hawaiian shirt”. He took to “yelling loudly at anyone who would listen – ‘Leck mich um ausch!’,” which translates into English as “Lick me in the a—!”.

Mr McAfee also revealed the identity of the woman who is accompanying him in a posed photo, calling her Samantha and adding that she was 20 years old.

The millionaire says he will continue his “investigations”, and has offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who catches the killer of Mr Faull.

He added: “If anyone has any information, please give it directly to me. I will publish it here on this blog first, and then provide it to the police. That way it cannot just conveniently disappear if it is evidence that the Government finds distasteful.”

McAfee started his company that produces McAfee antivirus software in the late 1980s and made $100 million.

