The 6 Craziest Things John McAfee Said In His Unforgettable Interview On CNBC

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Tech mogul John McAfee was on the run from authorities in Belize, now he’s in Miami.He is suspected of murder in Belize, and has also said that the government has gone after him for having a meth lab and an illegal antibiotics lab.



This morning the 67 year-old Mcafee did an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box about his plight, live from a studio in Miami.

It was amazing. He touched on everything from drug use, to torture, to the status of his 20 year-old girlfriend and her companion.

Here are some of the best quotes from the interview:

The CNBC reporters wanted to know if this was all a hoax. He said not, but: “I do love hoaxes…. I did a hoax on bath salts once.”

His real stance on bath salts? “Bath salts are used by people that don’t have a lot of money that make them want to eat people’s faces. If I decided to start using drugs again, I have the resources to use good drugs.”

Despite his supposed history of drug use, McAfee told the interviewers, “I don’t drink and associate with people who drink.” He also said he does not hire them.

On whether he’d start a business again, “Making money is easy. Any idiot can make money, it’s keeping it that’s the hard part.”

On guns: “It’s certainly accurate that I had guns and lots of guns but they were in the hands of my security guards. I live in a country, sir that has the highest murder rate in the world, check it out on the internet.”

On being handcuffed for fourteen hours straight, he repeatedly told his interviewers: “You should try that.”

McAfee also discussed the whereabouts of his girlfriend Samantha and his ex-girlfriend Amy (who once tried to kill him). Samantha, he said, had escaped from Belize on foot and was now in Guatemala.

His description of the attack on his compound was, as ever, hazy. He said that 42 soldiers came in and shot his dogs (his dogs and the general communities dislike of them, figured heavily in this conversation), and handcuffed him in the sun for 14 hours. McAfee was, however, well-armed.

We’ll likely hear more on this soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.