Check Out The Luxurious Guatemala Hotel Where John McAfee Is Taking Refuge

Software developer John McAfee has been on the run from Belizean police who want to investigate him for the murder of his neighbour, Gizmodo first reported.



Most recently, McAfee fled to Guatemala for refuge and was most recently staying in the five-star luxury resort Vista Real in Guatemala City, according to the AFP.

McAfee made his money creating antivirus software and then selling the company to Intel for $7 billion. The entire tale of his flight has been bizarre. McAfee faked his own capture, has been tweeting his adventures, and has been letting a journalist tag along with him and his girlfriend.

Anyway his latest stop looks pretty nice.

Vista Real has a beautiful pool and spa area, electric shoe-shiners in the rooms, Wi-Fi, safe deposit boxes, mini bars in the room, “air-tight sound proof” windows, a gym, and 24-hour suite service.

Check out pictures:

