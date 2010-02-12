John Mayer Says Sorry For 'N-Word' In Playboy Interview About Sex, Using Twitter For 'Self-Soothing'

Musician John Mayer is getting reamed by fans on the internet. Again.



Mayer, 32, who just released an album on Columbia Records, owned by Sony Music Entertainment, is tweeting apologies for some remarks in an interview in Playboy magazine’s March issue, including provocative comments about his black fans.

MAYER: Someone asked me the other day, “What does it feel like now to have a hood pass?” And by the way, it’s sort of a contradiction in terms, because if you really had a hood pass, you could call it a n—-r pass. Why are you pulling a punch and calling it a hood pass if you really have a hood pass? But I said, “I can’t really have a hood pass. I’ve never walked into a restaurant, asked for a table and been told, ‘We’re full.'”

PLAYBOY: It is true; a lot of rappers love you. You recorded with Common and Kanye West, played live with Jay-Z.

MAYER: What is being black? It’s making the most of your life, not taking a single moment for granted. Taking something that’s seen as a struggle and making it work for you, or you’ll die inside. Not to say that my struggle is like the collective struggle of black America. But maybe my struggle is similar to one black dude’s.

PLAYBOY: Do black women throw themselves at you?

MAYER: I don’t think I open myself to it. My d–k is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f—in’ David Duke c–k. I’m going to start dating separately from my d–k.

He was especially revealing about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston. In the interview, Playboy asked how much of the album was about her. “Look, there’s a level of honesty in that record that probably made her uncomfortable, but I couldn’t let that change the way I wrote songs. There were moments when she said, “What’s that line?” Like, “That’s not about me, is it?” While I was going out with her she was on the cover of GQ wearing nothing but a tie. These are occupational hazards,” he responded.

Here are more excerpts from the interview (posted in full here).

PLAYBOY: Masturbation for you is as good as sex?

MAYER: Absolutely, because during sex, I’m just going to run a filmstrip. I’m still masturbating. That’s what you do when you’re 30, 31, 32. This is my problem now: Rather than meet somebody new, I would rather go home and replay the amazing experiences I’ve already had.

PLAYBOY: You’d rather jerk off to an ex-girlfriend than meet someone new?

MAYER: Yeah. What that explains is that I’m more comfortable in my imagination than I am in actual human discovery. The best days of my life are when I’ve dreamed about a sexual encounter with someone I’ve already been with. When that happens, I cannot lay off myself.

Watch John crying on stage at a concert, talking about the interview:



