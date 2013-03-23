John Mayer Announces First Tour In 3 Years — Here's Today's Buzz

Wikimedia Commons
- Newly single John Mayer announced his first tour in three years after recovering from vocal cord surgery, that left him silent for months. “I probably had contiguously three, maybe four months of not saying a word,” says Mayer, revealing that he used an iPad to communicate. Beginning in July, Mayer will play more than 40 shows in four countries before wrapping things up at the Hollywood Bowl in October. “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips will open on most dates, with other acts to be announced.
- After posting some cryptic messages, Emma Stone revealed her Twitter was hacked. “I have never tweeted. I’ve tweeted one time to Seth MacFarlane. I said, ‘Me too, oh boy.’ And then I’ve been hacked ever since, and they locked me out of my Twitter so I can’t access it because they changed my email and my password, so we are trying to figure out how to delete it.”
- The New York state Legislature is dangling a major tax break in front of NBC with the hope of bringing the “Tonight Show” to NYC.
- The Wachowski siblings’ “Cloud Atlas” leads German Film Academy nominations.
- A source tells PageSix of Lindsay Lohan’s pre-rehab plans: “A week with Charlie Sheen in LA, then she wants to go to Brazil. I kid you not.”
- Jimmy Fallon wrote all over Drew Barrymore’s face.
- Leonardo DiCaprio is in Miami for the Ultra Music Festival and naturally has been surrounded by women.
- Playboy Playmate Holly Madison shows off her baby, Rainbow Aurora, for the first time.
- Amanda Bynes is still off her rocker.
