John Mauldin's Presentation: "Thoughts On The Continuing Economic Crisis"

Vince Veneziani
john mauldin

At a recent event in Buenos Aires, investment guru John Mauldin delivered an excellent presentation titled “Thoughts on the Continuing Crisis.”

Through a series of charts, he lays out his case that we are indeed entering a long, Japan-like period of deflation. Everywhere you look, you see undercapacity and lower monetary velocity, and more debt.

Click through for the full story >

The CPI shows deflation for the first time in years

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

More Americans than ever before, 9 Million, are involuntarily working part time

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

A record 33% of the unemployed have been so for six months

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

The bottom line, with respect to jobs, is that this is NOT a typical recession

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Discouraged Workers Push Unemployment To 21.1%

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Without wage pressure, there is little chance of inflation. Look at how few strikes there are these days.

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Meanwhile, the impossible is happensing: the U.S. consumer stops borrowing

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Savings has exploded upward

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

The savings rate blasts higher (be careful what you wish for!)

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Housing: it's not just a subprime problem

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Check out the collapse in government tax receipts

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

The trade balance is diappearing, but be careful what you wish for

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Volume of world trade has collapsed

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

So capacity utilization has fallen off a cliff

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Bank lending has collapsed, too

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

It's not just lending to consumers, lending to businesses has fallen, too

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Velocity of money has ground to a standstill

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

And it's still slowing

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Money supply, M2, is flat

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

As for the government, there's bothing but trillion dollar deficits as far as we can see

Source: John Mauldin: 'Thoughts on the Continuing economic crisis'

Bottom line: the US is the next Japan

Mauldin's overall sentiment seems to be that we're not ending this recession anytime soon as long as the Fed keeps handing out free money. He likens it to that of Japan's economic crisis from the early 1990s:

'Total Japanese debt to GDP is about where it was 20 years ago, but the government debt to GDP has risen from 51% to 178% and rising fast. What did they get for all that debt? The Japanese have not added any jobs for two decades, and their nominal GDP is where it was 17 years ago.'

Check out these other slideshows:

The Greatest Trades Of All Time>>>
How Wild Inflation Made Monopoly Prices Ridiculous>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.