JOHN MAULDIN: Here's How We Should Cut Spending To Get The Economy Back On Track

Financial advisor John Mauldin believes cutting federal spending is essential to getting the U.S. economy back on track, but not all at once.
Mauldin says cutting all at once is just as bad as not cutting at all. Watch below.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti
