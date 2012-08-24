John Mauldin Explains How America Can 'Shock The World' In 10 Years

John Mauldin

In an interview with King World News, John Mauldin of Mauldin Economics explains that the possibility of America becoming energy independent is real.He also believes that exporting energy would put America on the path to prosperity.



As it turns out, we have found so much natural gas and oil in this country, with the new procedures and the new technology, that we can become energy independent in less than 10 years, maybe even by the end of the decade.

…

If we start exporting value-added natural gas, in the form of fertilizers and plastics and other products that you make from natural gas, we could have a positive trade balance in less than 10 years. That would be a shock to the world. Nobody sees that coming.

The enormous impact this choice would have, according to Mauldin, could lead to a strengthened dollar which would secure the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Read more at KingWorldNews.com.

