Google's New Quantum Computing Expert Explains Why He's Excited To Work With The Company

UCSB UCSB’s quantum computing group

Working at Google brings some amazing perks, besides the on-the-surface benefits like limitless free food and beautiful office spaces.

Wired’s Klint Finley talked to John Martinis, a physics professor from the University of California Santa Barbara who just got hired to lead Google’s quantum computing hardware efforts, and Martinis highlighted a few advantages of joining the company.

One of things that excites Martinis is the promise of working on problems in actual potential products. Google’s Quantum A.I. Lab is working on real-world quantum computing applications, not just research. In that way, the Lab is similar to one of Google’s other arms, the Advanced Technology and Projects team, which only works on ideas that can have tangible results.

Martinis also loves that he can build a more full-time team at Google. At USC, he usually works with graduate or Ph.D students who will leave every few years. Having transient coworkers can make progress difficult.

“With people moving through all the time it’s hard to have the continuity to keep going,” Martinis told Wired. “We’re at the point where things are complicated and we need the permanent staff. Now they will be able to focus on this and commit for a long term to bring this technology to the next level.”

To learn more about what Martinis will be working on with Google, read the rest of the Wired article here.

