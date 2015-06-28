Billionaire John Malone just dropped $38 million on late Playmobil founder's Florida mansion

John Malone just added a new trophy to his massive property collection.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the chairman of Liberty Media Corp. paid $US38 million for a mansion on Jupiter Island.

The former home of Horst Brandstätter — the founder of Playmobil — this beachfront estate has it all.

Originally listed at $US45 million, the sale was brokered by Ken and Kandyce Meierling of Engel & Völkers.

Built in 1997, this 22,057-square-foot home sits on over nine acres of land with Atlantic and Intracoastal views. The property stretches 506 feet along the ocean and 510 feet along the Intracoastal. That kind of location affords some pretty fantastic seascapes. The estate shelters an 8,400-square-foot main house with three bedrooms, a guest house, and a 3,000-square-foot beach house with two bedrooms, an office, and a kitchen. The living room is built on a turntable, bringing new meaning to the phrase, 'the room is spinning.' This pristine outdoor deck is the perfect spot for a summer cocktail party. Malone has access to Jupiter Island Beach, but he also has this gorgeous pool. The listing touts the island's 'unspoiled natural beauty' and putting green and par three hole. There's even a garage for Malone's golf cart. The property is a boater's dream: it's located on Florida's southernmost eastern barrier and it has a private dock. At the end of a long day, Malone can kick back next to his outdoor fire pit and listen to the sound of the tumbling waves.

