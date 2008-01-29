John Malone Sues To Boot Barry Diller Out Of IAC

The tit-for-tat escalation between Barry Diller and John Malone over the fate of IAC continues: Malone is now suing to have Barry removed from the IAC board. AP has a nice clean summary of the squabble:

The move is the latest in dueling lawsuits the two sides have filed in Delaware courts, following the announcement by IAC that it would break into five separate publicly traded companies. Liberty says that would rob the media holding company of its shareholder voting power.

But if you want a full blow-by-blow of the catfight, check out the WSJ ($), which has this excellent Barry retort: “I am beginning to think these people are insane.”

